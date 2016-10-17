Cell Phones and Risky Driving Behaviors

Sedona AZ (October 17, 2016) – When surveyed, over 80 percent of teens said they use their smartphones while driving. According to a new report from State Farm insurance company, American teens who choose to be distracted by their smartphones when they’re behind the wheel are also more likely to participate in other dangerous driving behaviors, like speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or failing to wear a seatbelt.

In July 2016, State Farm conducted a survey of teen drivers ages 16-19 which explored distracted driving behaviors. A strong relationship was revealed between teens willingness to use their smartphones while driving and participating in other risky behaviors.

A clear relationship also emerged between admitted smartphone use behind the wheel and self-reported car crashes. Compared to those who have not been in a crash, those who have been in a crash were over three times more likely to report watching videos and browsing the internet while driving, and two to three times more likely to send and read texts, take pictures, record video, read and update social media, and play games on their cellphone while driving.

“Young drivers learn many of their driving behaviors from their parents,” says Chris Mullen, Director of Technology Research at State Farm insurance. “In our survey, teens who indicated that their parents used cellphones while driving were more likely to report participating in many of these distracting activities. This tells us that parents have it in their power to help alleviate these dangerous activities by demonstrating safe driving themselves.”

Other findings from the survey include:

• The majority of teens understand that using their cellphone while driving is dangerous, and they also know that it is illegal. When asked why they still participate in these behaviors, top reasons included wanting to stay in touch with family and friends, and “it is a habit.”

• Those teens who refrain from using their smartphone while driving report doing so for safety reasons, and because it is illegal in their state.

• Teen drivers’ perceptions about their state laws impact their driving behavior. Regardless of the actual law, teens were more likely to use their phones while driving if they thought it was legal to do so, and less likely if they thought it was illegal.

• Those survey respondents who have their own car were significantly more likely to participate in distracting behaviors while driving than were those who share the family car.

Be a safe driving example and influence young drivers. Observe and obey all cell phone use laws and posted speed limits. Pay attention to the road and do your part to keep our highways safe.