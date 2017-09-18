Home » General » ATV Rider Found Deceased

Sedona AZ (September 18, 2017) – On September 12, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a man called Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office dispatch to report finding a deceased person still trapped underneath an ATV on Forest Road 97B in the Groom Creek area. The location is about three miles south of the Wolf Creek Road intersection.

It appeared the body had been there for several days. The caller was driving along the road when he discovered the body. Due to the rough terrain limiting vehicle access, the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s (YCSRT) Backcountry and Quad units were called to assist deputies.

Upon arrival, they found a red colored quad on its side with a male subject pinned underneath in the middle of the roadway. The subject was eventually identified as David Hague, 64, of Prescott, Arizona. It appeared he had been deceased for several days.

A preliminary investigation indicates Hague was traveling north on Forest Road 97B and while negotiating a right turning curve, struck a large boulder partially protruding into the roadway. The collision caused the quad to lose control, roll on its side and pin Hague’s upper body underneath the ATV.

The YCSRT team, under supervision of deputy personnel, assisted in removing the body for transfer to the Medical Examiner.

Exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Family members indicated it was not unusual for Hague to ride the backroads in this area alone.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.