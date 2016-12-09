Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Attacks on America: Comparing Pearl Harbor to 9-11

Sedona AZ (December 8, 2016) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor;

Historically any attacks on the United States evoked some sort of a retaliatory response, which generally was a Military Action, either by direct confrontation or a viable show of force, that resulted in the submission or acquiescing of the attacker. Comparing the December 7, 1941 “Attack on Pearl Harbor” to the September 11, 2001 “World Trade Center, Pentagon and related Attacks later called 9-11″ has some striking similarities and some vast differences. I want to explore some of them:

Similar:

➢ Surprise Attacks – In both attacks, we (the people of our Nation and the bulk of the Governmental Bureaucrats) were caught almost completely off-guard and, in the ‘Shock and Awe’ something like “How can they have dared to do this to us?” And we started the wheels in motion for retribution.

➢ Underestimated Enemy – In the Pearl Harbor attack, the State Department appears to have been in complete denial as to the military expertise and readiness of Japan. Rumors or conspiracy theories about collusion between the United States hierarchy and the Japanese ran the gauntlet and were dispelled, albeit never completely dismissed. The “9-11 Attack” and its underestimation and denial was and still is overwhelming, even though there had been previous attempts to destroy the World Trade Center and other targets, especially in New York City. The dismissal of the hate-filled and invasive “Islamic Government” is overlooked and misunderstood as racial or religious which our political leaders have, through ignorance or misinformation, categorized Islam as a Religion because of our misunderstood First Amendment Right to Freedom of Religion which has distinct and solid caveats, albeit unstated.

Different:

➢ Pearl Harbor—Japan’s attack on the United States engaged a war cry against Japan and her Allies, which at that time were Germany and Italy and, with Germany shortly declaring war against the U.S., and being a primary and most industrialized nation, the source and supply of sustenance, fuel and weapons became key military objectives. Our enemy was much larger than just Japan and our political hierarchy recognized it. They knew the basics of international law and who was responsible for the attack against us which cried out for military response.

➢ 9-11 – The Game had already changed before the 9-11 attacks: The Islamic governments had initiated some hideous “Terrorist Acts” thus we already knew the fundamentals of their modus operandi prior to the attacks with airplanes; attacks with no country and no leader to hold accountable for the atrocities. [I recall well in 2000 the “Suicide Bomber Attack” on our guided missile Destroyer USS Cole. My Pastor at the time said “We need to retaliate..” to which I replied “Against whom?” The only thing we knew at the time was the fact that it was a “Suicide Bombing” so the only perpetrators we knew about were dead, killed in the explosion. I agreed with the Pastor’s desire to react; just identify Who.] Identifying and categorizing Allies and Enemies can be a daunting task, especially when the Enemy has no definable home country and no definable leaders.

[CALLING OR REGARDING ISLAM IN ANY OF ITS FORMS AS A “RELIGION” IS LUDICROUS, MEANING ABSURD AND STUPID.] And to accept the “Muslim Religion” as a viable and separate entity from the ultra-invasive, self-proclaimed “World Dominating Government of Islam without Borders or Boundaries” – which is and has been their Doctrine since its violent inception under the tutelage of its founder Muhammad – is just about the same.

Islamists and Muslims cannot be held accountable for anything they Pledge, say or write under Sharia Law, because of “Taqiyya” (Taqqiyya or Taqqiya) which exempts them. Truth and Facts mean nothing to them.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, AZ USA