Arizona State Bar Seeks Public Board Member

Sedona AZ (July 10, 2017) – The State Bar of Arizona’s Board of Governors is accepting applications from non-lawyers to fill one seat on its Board. Because the Board already has representatives from Maricopa County, applicants must be from a different Arizona county.

The application deadline is Friday, August 25, 2017. Participation of public members is essential to the State Bar’s mission of serving and protecting the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice, and its efforts of making sure the people of Arizona have a strong voice in the legal system.

A total of four public members, who serve three-year terms, sit on the 30-member Board. The Board establishes the vision, strategic priorities and policies of the association and ensures that there are sufficient resources for its management and operations.

Applicants for the public member positions may be from any county within Arizona, except Maricopa County, and:

Must be at least 21 years of age

Must have resided in Arizona for at least 3 years

May not be an active or inactive member of any bar association

May not have, other than as a consumer, a financial interest in the practice of law.

Individuals with experience in human resources or finance, or who have previous experience serving on professional boards or in the consumer protection field, are especially encouraged to apply.

Members of the Board of Governors attend approximately eight half-day meetings each year. Meetings are usually held on the third Friday of the month at the State Bar’s office in Phoenix.

Preparation in advance of the meetings, including review of related materials, is essential. In addition, members attend the Bar’s annual convention in June and a two-day retreat in July. Board members also serve on standing Board committees. Travel and meal expenses are paid for all meetings, but there is no other compensation for service as a Board member.

An application form must be submitted to the State Bar by Fri., Aug. 25, 2017. The form can be found online or by contacting Nina Benham at (602) 340-7329 or at Nina.Benham@staff.azbar.org.

The State Bar of Arizona is a nonprofit organization that operates under the supervision of the Arizona Supreme Court. The Bar includes approximately 24,500 active attorneys and provides education and development programs for the legal profession and the public. Since 1933, the Bar and its members have been committed to serving the public by making sure the voices of all people in Arizona are heard in our justice system.