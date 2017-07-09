Home » General » Arizona Court of Appeals Applicants

Sedona AZ (July 9, 2017) – The public is asked for comments on twenty two applicants for an opening on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals, created by the retirement of Judge Patricia K. Norris.

The applicants are:

· Melinda A. Bird

· James B. Morse, Jr.

· Cassie E. Bray Woo

· Kenneth E. Moyer

· Jay Calhoun

· Jennifer M. Perkins

· Theresa Dwyer

· Jay M. Polk

· David B. Gass

· Patricia A. Sallen

· Thomas A. Gilson

· Patricia A. Starr

· Adele Grignon Ponce

· Timothy J. Thomason

· Timothy R. Hyland

· Randall H. Warner

· Michael Kielsky

· Janet S. Weinstein

· A. Douglas LaSota

· David D. Weinzweig

· Joseph P. Mikitish

· Rick A. Williams

Their applications can be viewed online at www.azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments will review the applications and hear comments at a public meeting on July 18, 2017. The meeting will be held in Room 345 of the Arizona State Courts Building, 1501 W. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

Citizens may address the commission on that day or send written comments to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ, 85007 or to jnc@courts.az.gov. Comments must be received by July 13, 2017, to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

At the July 18 meeting, the commission will decide which applicants will be interviewed for the opening. The selected applicants will be interviewed on a date to be announced. After the interviews, the commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Governor Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.

Division One of the Court of Appeals hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.