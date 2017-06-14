Home » Featured » Arizona Counties Issue Excessive Heat Warning

Sedona AZ (June 14, 2017) – As temperatures across the state of Arizona are expected to reach record levels this weekend, Yavapai County Emergency Management and Yavapai County Community Health Services reminds residents to take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion and other heat related injuries or medical complications.

In response to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, the Salvation Army’s Verde Valley/Cottonwood staff will be activating a heat relief station at the Cottonwood Recreation Center where people in need can go for cooling and hydration June 17-June 21, 2017.

Cottonwood Recreation Center

150 S. 6th St.

Cottonwood, AZ -86326

Tel. (928) 639.3200

As needed in Yavapai County, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical will have water available at the following fire stations:

Camp Verde Station at 494 S. Main St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Montezuma Rimrock Station at 3240 E. Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ

3:18 AM MST Wed Jun 14 2017

Marble and Glen Canyons-Grand Canyon Country-Northern Gila County- Yavapai County Valleys and Basins- Including the cities of Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, Payson, Strawberry, Young, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Junction and Bagdad.

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET…

* AFFECTED AREA…Elevations below 5000 feet for the Grand Canyon, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County valleys and basins, and northern Gila County.

* TEMPERATURE…105 TO 115 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness. Those without access to adequate air conditioning and hydration will be most at risk. More weather updates at www.weather.gov/fgz/ .

Please remember NEVER leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. It is best to leave pets at home if you cannot take them into your destination; if your home is not air conditioned, be sure pets have plenty of water and air ventilation inside. NEVER leave pets tied or restrained outside during excessive heat waves. Outdoor pets need access to a shady spot and plenty of water.

Even in cool temperatures, car interiors heat to dangerous temperatures very quickly – open or cracked windows will not keep temperatures cooler in a stationary vehicle. Interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit above outside temperatures within the first 10 minutes, even when windows are open for ventilation.

Anyone left inside a vehicle is at risk for serious heat-related illnesses or even death. Children who are left unattended in parked cars are at greatest risk for heat stroke, and possibly death.

When traveling with children, remember to do the following:

NEVER LEAVE INFANTS, CHILDREN OR PETS IN A PARKED CAR EVEN WITH THE WINDOWS OPEN. To remind yourself that a child is in the car, keep a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.

WHEN LEAVING YOUR CAR, CHECK TO BE SURE EVERYONE IS OUT OF THE CAR. Do not overlook any children who have fallen asleep in the car.

CHECK ON FAMILY, FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING who spend much of their time alone.

If you are concerned about the health and welfare of anyone during this heat wave, call your local law enforcement agency.

Additional information sites with preparedness information are listed below:

Arizona Department of Health Services

Arizona Emergency Information Network

National Weather Service

Salvation Army in Phoenix