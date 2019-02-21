Home » Business » ADOT Weekend February 22-25 Travel Advisory

ADOT Weekend February 22-25 Travel Advisory

/ February 21, 2019 / 1 Comment

Sedona AZ – The following is an ADOT weekend travel advisory for the Phoenix area.

Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:

Westbound Loop 101 closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25)
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 67th Avenue in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 24)
Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25).

Due to heavy snowfall and predicted rains, visit ADOT website Home Page for real-time traffic alerts.

1 Comment

  1. Dominique Faucett, east Flagstaff says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:56 am

    Read this and wanted to share! Roads closed up here!

    “Snowfall at the Flagstaff airport broke an all-time daily record set more than a century ago.

    The airport had 31.6 inches (80.3 centimeters) of snow as of Thursday evening, a figure that was expected to climb before the day’s end.

    The record set in 1915 was 31 inches (78.7 centimeters).” The airport is closed I think.

