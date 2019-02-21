ADOT Weekend February 22-25 Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ – The following is an ADOT weekend travel advisory for the Phoenix area.
Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:
Westbound Loop 101 closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25)
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 67th Avenue in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 24)
Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25).
Due to heavy snowfall and predicted rains, visit ADOT website Home Page for real-time traffic alerts.
“Snowfall at the Flagstaff airport broke an all-time daily record set more than a century ago.
The airport had 31.6 inches (80.3 centimeters) of snow as of Thursday evening, a figure that was expected to climb before the day’s end.
The record set in 1915 was 31 inches (78.7 centimeters).” The airport is closed I think.