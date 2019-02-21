Home » Business » ADOT Weekend February 22-25 Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ – The following is an ADOT weekend travel advisory for the Phoenix area.

Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:

Westbound Loop 101 closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25)

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 67th Avenue in west Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 24)

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25).

Due to heavy snowfall and predicted rains, visit ADOT website Home Page for real-time traffic alerts.