ADOT to Install Suicide Deterrent Fencing on Midgley Bridge

Sedona AZ (December 1, 2016) – In partnership with Sedona, the U.S. Forest Service and Coconino County, the Arizona Department of Transportation will add protective fencing over the next few weeks to Midgley Bridge along State Route 89A.

The city of Sedona sought ADOT’s help after four people committed suicide from the bridge in 2015. After working with a nonprofit organization to add signs carrying the number of a suicide prevention hotline, ADOT worked with area partners to design fencing for the bridge, located a mile and a half north of Sedona.

“We are responding to the community’s concerns and acting in the interest of public safety,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “Fencing can complement a broader community response by acting as an additional barrier and possible deterrent.”

Work to install fencing will involve overnight lane closures and alternating traffic over the bridge, located at milepost 376. The restriction will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays beginning Monday, Dec. 5, and ending Friday, Dec. 23. If necessary, work will resume on Monday, Dec. 26, and continue until complete.

The 10-feet-high fencing, which will be chainlink style and attached to the bridge’s railings, is designed to be difficult to climb.