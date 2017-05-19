Home » Business » ADOT Plans San Pedro River Bridge Delays

Sedona AZ (May 19, 2017) – Southeast Arizona drivers can expect brief delays as Arizona Department of Transportation crews replacing State Route 92 bridge over the San Pedro River move to the north side of the bridge to complete work.

Drivers should expect delays from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, as workers prepare to move equipment from the south side of the bridge to its north side. A delay of 20-30 minutes is expected in mid-morning to allow workers to move concrete barriers into place.

Plan accordingly. If traveling with children, always carry water and food for unexpected Arizona desert travel. Pets should travel with leashes to insure their safety when exiting vehicles. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

A temporary traffic signal will alternate traffic in the new eastbound lane until the $4.3 million project is completed this summer. Drivers will experience delays of up to five minutes at the bridge, which is located about halfway between Bisbee and Sierra Vista in southern Cochise County.

Work to replace the 62-year-old bridge began in November, two months later than originally scheduled, after a prework inspection discovered two endangered bats living under the bridge.

The existing bridge was constructed in 1955 and no longer meets modern bridge standards. The new bridge will be a 362-foot-long, three-span concrete girder bridge that provides greater clearance above the river. The bridge will feature a 12-foot-wide travel lane in each direction with a 10-foot-wide shoulder on each side.