ADOT June Weekend Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (June 1, 2018) – Arizona drivers should be aware of the following Phoenix area restrictions this weekend:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between I-17 “Stack” interchange and 35th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (June 3) for overhead sign installation
- Westbound I-10 also restricted in other areas between 19th Avenue and Loop 101 (West Valley) from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (June 3) for sign installation
- Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Elliot and Hawes roads in east Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday (June 2) for installation of traffic-flow sensors.