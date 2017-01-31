Home » Business » ADOT Goes Public with I-10 and SR 210 Traffic Proposals

Sedona AZ (January 31, 2017) – Proposals to improve traffic flow along Interstate 10 and State Route 210 connecting downtown Tucson with I-10 will be the subject of a public meeting in Tucson on February 15, 2017.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will host the meeting that begins the second phase of a study to determine how best to improve mobility along Interstate 10 from Interstate 19 to Kolb Road, southeast of downtown Tucson.

The study also will help to identify a new alignment for State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) to connect downtown Tucson with I-10 southeast of downtown Tucson to help reduce congestion in that area.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, at the El Pueblo Regional Center (in the Activity Center building), 101 West Irvington Road. The formal presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The event, the first in a series of meetings to encourage public involvement with the study, will include display boards showing options being considered for both routes. After a brief formal presentation, residents will have the chance to speak with project team members to ask questions and share ideas.

Public comments will be accepted during the meeting and on the project website. The deadline to submit comments is March 21, 2017.

The first phase of the study, completed in 2015, included an engineering feasibility report that examined future transportation needs and potential corridor improvements to both I-10 and SR 210. This phase, expected to be completed by 2019, includes the preparation of a Design Concept Report and Environmental Assessment.

For more information and opportunities to provide comment on the Interstate 10 and State Route 210 Feasibility Study, visit azdot.gov/i10sr210study.