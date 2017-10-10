Home » Community » 60th Annual Fort Verde Days

Sedona AZ (October 10, 2017) – Camp Verde celebrates the Sixtieth Annual Fort Verde Days on October 13 – 15, 2017, with a daily Carnival, Beer Garden, Camp Verde High School Art Show, and a Craft Fair. All festivities take place downtown at or adjacent to the Fort Verde State Historic Park, 125 East Hollamon Street.

Friday features live entertainment from Sweet Baby Ray Blue Smoke and Emanant Day on the soccer field, as well as the first day of the Corn Hole Competition, complete with cash prizes.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Ramada to kick off the day; and, from there, catch the Lion’s Club Car Show or get a friend arrested for $5 during the Jail-a-Thon. The Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. with the theme “Remembering Pioneer Days.” Be sure to check out the Colonel’s Daughter Presentation, and the second day of the Corn Hole Competition. Throughout the day, live music and entertainment will be provided by Cheap Sunglasses, Dave Rice, and Thunder & Lightin’.

The final day of Fort Verde Days will be “Hispanic Amigo Sunday,” with Stick Horse Racing, a Salsa Contest with complementary chips, Piñata games, Orienteering with the Boy Scouts at the Fort, Pine Wood Derby Exhibition with the Cub Scouts on Wood Street, and live tunes from Mojo’s Music Box Productions.

Fort Verde State Historic Park’s festivities will include a flag-raising and lowering ceremony, Buffalo Soldiers and Indian Wars period re-enactors, Dutch-oven cooking, cavalry drills with horses, artillery demonstrations, fashion show, and a vintage baseball game. Entry is free to the Fort Verde State Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, with a Dutch-oven lunch served both days for $6.

Find event details at Facebook.com/VisitCampVerde or CampVerdePromotions.org. Carnival tickets may be purchased online. For questions, contact (928) 301-0922 or Questions@CampVerdePromotions.org. Fort Verde State Historic Park can be reached at (928) 649-9502 or sstubler@azstateparks.gov.

Camp Verde Promotions is a non-profit organization, run by a board of dedicated volunteers, who keep alive the proud annual traditions of Cornfest, Fort Verde Days and the Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival.