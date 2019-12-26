Home » Community » Flagstaff Neighborhood Scene of Shooting Death

Sedona AZ – On December 26, 2019, at 3:04 in the morning, deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Flagstaff Cosnino subdivision neighborhood after a report of a shooting. Arriving on scene, CCSO found the suspected shooter still at the residence. This person was taken into custody without further incident and was later transported to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The victim of the shooting was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Due to the active nature of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided as available.