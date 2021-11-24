Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Thanksgiving Alphabet Song for Political Parties

Sedona AZ – It’s pretty amazing how boiling pots continue to seethe, especially when agitated by stirring. There are numerous examples and not all of them are necessarily on our kitchen stoves.

For example, a good deal has been written about Sedona’s political arena and ongoing controversies. But most recently positions taken by our two major political parties, the Democrats and Republicans, continue to rate center stage. The direction of this country, affected to a large extent by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continues to simmer with divisiveness and unrest. The term “meeting of the minds” evidently has lost meaning, because it has become “them” against “us” or vice versa. What has become of the “United” portion in “States of America?”

Hateful demonstrations continue to rampage, even to the extent of demolishing historical statues and memorabilia, all of which represent distinctive aspects of this once great country. As if tearing them down will eliminate or even change history! Sheer nonsense or what?

Not unlike national monuments, in some remote way, versions of songs relating to the alphabet have come and gone throughout the years. The lyrics to one particular reference, “‘A’ You’re Adorable” popularized by Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters in 1949 come to mind…with some slight variations in the lyrics.

Many artists made recordings of that song including but not limited to Gordon MacRae, Jo Stafford, Paul Weston and his Orchestra, and later Dean Martin. Its lyrics make reference to “Adorable, Beautiful, Cutie full of charm, Darling, Exciting and Feather in my arms, looking Good and being Heavenly, attributes worthy of Idolizing, maybe like Jack and Jill and being Kissable, eyes with Lovelight…all summing up to being “very sweet” and a happy ending!

Considering global ongoing turmoil and unsettling times within our own United States of America, maybe thoughts might be directed towards revising the “alphabet song” to local situations? Perhaps these could serve as plausible suggestions for Democrats and Republicans to address one another:

A. You’re atrocious and

B. You’re barbaric and

C. You’re a convoy of concern

D. You’re dyslexic and

E. You’re eccentric and

F. You are failures lacking charm.

G. Get a grip on life,

H. Hold a happy thought

I. It’s a very nice idea

J. Just a few deep breaths

K. Keeps the pressure down (and maybe)

L. Light a candle in your heart.

M, N, O, P – Take time to pause and think.

Q, R, S, T – If that doesn’t help, try a good stiff drink!

U. Think you know it all

V – Vastly egotistical

W, X, Y, & Z –

It’s fun to play with phrases,

To hope for upbeat changes,

And the world a better place to be!

Here’s a final point to ponder unrelated to suggestions for the revised Alphabet Song. There are several versions of this rhyme attributed to an Anonymous, but the familiar one for me from childhood is:

“The lightning flashed, the thunder roared, the world was all a shaken, The little pig curled up his tail and ran to save his bacon.”

At least for one day bury the hatchet with the turkey and enjoy a HAPPY & HEALTHY THANKSGIVING.