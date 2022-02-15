Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Small Town Warrior

Sedona AZ – Because so many have recently come to rely on “social networking” instead of online and or hard copy news sources, this offering may not reach too many people. However, in the event it crosses the path of even one other person – out of boredom or desperation – hopefully it will result in either a smile, frown, nod of agreement or disagreement with the message conveyed.

SILENCE

When they shoved aside the artists,

I was not an artist,

so I kept my silence.

When they muzzled our journalists and our television station,

I was none of these,

so I kept my silence.

When they tried to force out my elected representative,

I was too busy with my own life,

so I continued to keep my silence.

And when they started to attack me and the other Citizens of Sedona,

there was no one left to stop them . . .

Self-imposed indifference turns much-deserved outrage into hopeless silence.

Be a SMALL TOWN WARRIOR.

The source of “Silence” (as offered above) is unknown.