CCSO Issues Search Warrants for Williams Area Burglaries

Sedona AZ – On December 6, 2019, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed two search warrants in the Williams District of Coconino County and the city of Williams, Arizona. These search warrants stemmed from several burglaries reported in the Red Lake and Valle neighborhoods, north of Williams, between May and November of 2019. During the investigation, CCSO detectives were able to identify suspects in the case. While executing the search warrants, several items were located and recovered that had been reported stolen from the burglaries.

Christopher Tow, 27, of Williams, and Clyde Dunwoody, 36, of Red Lake, were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for Second Degree Burglary, Theft, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and First Degree Criminal Trespass. The case remains active and under investigation, which may result in additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Williams Police Department with their assistance in this case.