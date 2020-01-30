Home » General » CCSO Investigating Seligman Shooting

Sedona AZ – On January 30, 2020, at approximately 4:00 in the morning, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Flagstaff and Williams Districts were dispatched to an accidental shooting call in the Seligman area.

A Lifeline Ambulance crew responded with the deputies to an address off Pipeline Road in the Westwood Ranches area north of Seligman. In route, CCSO deputies were advised by their dispatcher that a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg was being transported by a private vehicle to meet the deputies and medical personnel.

The responders met the private vehicle with the injured man at the entrance to Westwood Ranches and Crookton Road, Seligman. The Lifeline Ambulance crew transported the victim to the Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff, Arizona.

At this time the incident is under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators at the scene of the shooting will continue throughout the day to determine its cause and release information when known.