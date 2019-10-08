Home » General » Arizona Judiciary Mourns Loss of Retired Judge Raymond Weaver

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Judicial Branch shares its condolences with the family of retired Presiding Judge of the Superior Court in Yavapai County, Raymond W. Weaver, Jr. Judge Weaver passed away on October 2, 2019, at the age of eighty five. Judge Weaver is survived by his wife Patricia and their four children: Robert (Kathryn), Pamela (Bob) Rawlins, Ashleigh Cole, and Annie (Scott) Middlemist and nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Judge Weaver was appointed to the superior court in Yavapai County by Governor Fife Symington and took the bench in January 1992.

Judge Weaver served as presiding judge of the superior court in Yavapai County in January of 1995 through January of 2000 and was reappointed as presiding judge until his retirement in January of 2004. Before his appointment to the superior court, Weaver was admitted to practice law in Colorado, Arizona, and California. He was an Assistant City Attorney in Denver, Colorado; worked in the Corporate Secretary’s Office at Arizona Public Service; and worked as an excise tax attorney with Standard Oil of California in San Francisco. He later was a partner in law firms in Oakland, California and in Phoenix and Prescott, Arizona, specializing in civil litigation.

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel served with Judge Weaver on the Yavapai County bench from 1996 to 2004, succeeding Judge Weaver as presiding judge of that court in 2004. Chief Justice Brutinel was reached while traveling and stated, “Judge Weaver was the first presiding judge I served under. He was a great colleague, trial judge, court leader and friend. We will miss him.”

Judge Weaver earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and his law degree from the University of Denver College of Law.

During his career, Weaver served a three-year term on the Arizona Commission on Appellate Court Appointments, was president of the Arizona Judges Association, and chaired the Arizona Supreme Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee. In 2000, Judge Weaver was named Judicial Officer of the Year by the Phoenix Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at noon in the Brophy Chapel, 4701 North Central Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.