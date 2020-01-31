Home » General » ADOR: Taxpayers stop Identity Theft scams during tax season

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) treats detecting and stopping fraud with paramount importance and reminds taxpayers that tax filing season is a time to be aware of identity thieves looking for ways to commit tax fraud.

ADOR points to phishing schemes, card-skimming devices, unsecure Wi-Fi networks, data breaches, computer viruses, unsafe smartphone apps, and hacking email accounts as ways identities are stolen.

Tips to help prevent being the victim of identity theft:

1- Do not carry identification with your Social Security Number (SSN) on it.

2- If someone wants your SSN, always ask why because it is not always required.

3- Keep personal and confidential information in a secure place.

4- Take extra precautions when discarding personal or confidential information.

5- Protect personal computers, smartphones, and other devices by using antivirus software.

6- Use strong passwords and never share your passwords.

7- Never give personal information through unencrypted email, social media, or text messaging.

One scam that targets companies and continues to be reported is the W-2 Scam: The W-2 Scam is a phishing email sent to someone in a company’s Human Resources or Payroll office that appears to originate from an executive of that business, and asks that payroll information containing confidential information be emailed immediately.

The Arizona Department of Revenue advises staff to never respond to the email, and instead, connect with the person whose name is on the email by phone or in person to confirm its authenticity.