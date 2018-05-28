Home » Community » The Price of Freedom – We are their voices

Dear Americans,

I hope that all of you that receive this message will share it with others for this is just one story, of many, that needs to be told so that those who never served understand the ultimate price others paid for this country.

God blessed America for a reason, let’s all contribute to that blessing.

Gary Chamberlain

******************************************************************

“We Are Their Voices”

As a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient, I feel very blessed to be able to be a living voice for those that had their life and voice silenced by the Vietnam War.

Only surviving combat soldiers can tell their story with any accuracy.

Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day my American flag reminds me of my last minutes in Vietnam after being air lifted out of a combat zone, full of morphine with my best buddy next to me in a UH-1 helicopter. We were heading to a safe location for medical attention. I would eventually be going home due to my injuries and was one of the lucky ones so to speak.

More importantly to this story is my reoccurring memory, not of my circumstance, but of the two American soldiers, whose names were Edward Moldavin and Francis Schmaltz. Their names were recently revealed to me by my Vietnam First Seargent, Jim Johnson from Killeen, TX.

These two men, like many others, lost their earthly voices on October 27, 1967. They did not return home and their Western Union telegram to their families read much different than mine!

At the time of the incident, I didn’t know who these two American combat soldiers were but I was on the friendly side of an NVA bunker when I spotted them on the ground. These two American soldiers had encountered the full wrath of enemy NVA machine gun. I will never forget the desire to help them and be close enough to know that they were wounded so badly that their fate was most likely sealed but we stilled tried to help them.

“Leave no soldier behind” was instilled in us!

In the end, try as we might to help them, they perished. They would be remembered as two soldiers that gave of themselves for the good of their combat partners and our country.

On Monday, May 25, 2015, my First Sergeant Jim Johnson emailed me, with this message that is worth repeating and passing on.

“Yes, Gary, I remember that day pretty well. We had about 10 of our men hit that day, including 3 medics on the (APC) armored personnel carrier behind us. I loaded Moldovan and Schmaultz on a chopper with a medic trying to keep them alive, but they were probably already dead. Later, Captain Staley and I loaded some more men from the 8th CAV-First Cavalry Division who were dead for sure. The next day, I went to the medics down at Chu Lai to check on our wounded soldiers and raised hell with the medics because they hadn’t even washed your face from the previous day (now that’s the kind of leader our First Sergeant was and still is!). Hope you and your wife have a good Memorial Day and God bless both of you – – – Jim.”

Though I have my own memories of my Vietnam experience, I’m alive, able and willing to help tell their story. As veterans and families of fallen soldiers, we must keep their stories alive with the hope that those who live in this country somehow appreciate the sacrifice others have paid for them.

The take-away message about these two United States combat soldiers is that there were 58,220 Armed Forces members that lost their life and voices in Vietnam so the rest of us could try to make them proud of their service and our accomplishments. For me, my heart has much empathy for those that serve our country and especially our combat soldiers.

What do you do to make America worth them dying for us?

Gary Chamberlain

Chu Lai, Vietnam 1967

B Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Armored Cavalry

Murphy, NC

FolksvilleUSA@gmail.com

(Thank you for your service, Gary Chamberlain, a former SedonaEye.com contributing columnist and co-founder of Folksville USA, a national anti-litter award winning organization.)