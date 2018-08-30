Home » City Council, Community » Smoke detector alerts Sedona homeowner of fire

Sedona AZ (August 30, 2018) – A Les Springs subdivision homeowner awoke early this morning to the sound of a smoke detector. Upon investigation, the Sedona owner discovered that the recreational vehicle in the garage was on fire. Thinking quickly, he was able to pull the RV out of the garage. When firefighters from the Sedona Fire District arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from the structure.

“The smoke alarms did their job,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. “They alerted the occupants of the building before the fire could even activate the homes fire sprinkler system. Due to the early warning provided by the smoke alarms, the homes occupants are safe and damage to the structure and RV were minimal.”

This fire stands in stark contrast to the fire earlier this week in Chicago where ten children died in an apartment with no working smoke alarms.

“We have spread the message that ‘Smoke Detectors Save Lives’ for decades,” said Davis. “For the cost of a fast food meal, you can purchase a smoke alarm and reduce the odds that you or family members will die in a fire by more than half. Unfortunately we still see far too many fire deaths because smoke alarms are not present or they fail because a battery has been removed.”

The cause of the fire in the recreational vehicle was traced to the refrigeration unit. The fire did not spread to the structure. Damage to the RV was estimated at $4000 dollars. No injuries were reported.