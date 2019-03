Home » Community » Sedona hazardous waste and electronics disposal event

Sedona AZ – Yavapai County and the city of Sedona will host a free household hazardous waste and electronics collection day on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until noon, at the Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Rock Loop Road, west Sedona.

This event is for residents of Sedona and unincorporated Yavapai County. Please be prepared to show a driver’s license and one utility bill as proof of residence. Business waste will not be accepted.

Waste accepted: Aerosol paints and spray products, batteries except for lead acid or any vehicle battery, computer equipment, gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, small appliances, small electronic devices, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil-based paints, stains, solvents, thinners, televisions, and adhesives.

Waste not accepted: Ammunition and fireworks, car or other vehicle batteries, commercial business waste, explosives, compressed gas cylinders other than propane such as oxygen, acetylene, etc., latex paints, medical waste or prescription drugs, motor oil and oil filters, radioactive materials including smoke detectors, tires of any kind, or any other material or items not listed in the Waste Accepted list.

Here are ways you can dispose of some of the items NOT accepted at this event:

Add kitty litter or sawdust to latex paint to dry it out and dispose with regular trash; if you can remove the dried paint from the can, please recycle the can.

Prescription drugs can be taken to the Sedona Police Department lobby at the City Hall complex, 102 Roadrunner Drive, west Sedona, and deposited in the RX Drop Box; anyone can do this, city residency is not required.

Vehicle batteries and motor oil can be returned to garages or auto supply stores.

Coconino County residents with household hazardous waste can contact the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center for year-round disposal service at (928) 213-2159 or visit flagstaff.az.gov/hpc.

Disposing of hazardous waste in landfills contaminates drinking water and can kill wildlife. Throwing out electronics can waste billions of dollars in recoverable materials such as gold, silver, coltan, copper, palladium, platinum, and other valuable metals. Proper disposal is important for protecting the health of humans and our environment.

For additional details on the Sedona Household Hazardous Waste event call 928-203-5060 or contact Sustainability Coordinator McKenzie Jones at mjones@sedonaaz.gov.

Sedona City Hall is open for business Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Fridays. The Wastewater system maintenance remain on a Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. Police and maintenance services are not impacted.