Sedona welcomes Charles Husted as new Police Chief

Sedona AZ – Sedona’s newest police chief, Charles Husted, is on duty. He assumed the position of Police Chief David McGill who held the position from January 2017 until announcing his departure in 2018.

Husted brings thirty years of law enforcement experience to Sedona, with an emphasis on community policing, collaborative problem solving and partnerships.

“I learned early in my career that truly effective policing and sustainable outcomes don’t happen without community trust,” Husted explained. “Innovation comes from creating an environment where others are welcomed and feel safe to participate.”

Most recently, Husted served as division commander with the Sacramento Police Department in California. He led 92 employees and oversaw law enforcement services for a 20-square-mile section of the city. His experience includes; critical incident response, investigations, management of neighborhood policing, school resource officers and internal affairs, crime analysis, policy development and administration of a $12 million budget.

Husted began work April 22. His first order of business will be getting to know the staff and community.

“My approach is to begin building both internal and external relationships, and working to understand the safety and quality of life needs of the community,” he says. “My guiding priorities include leading by example, having a service-oriented and problem-solving mindset, taking initiative, promoting teamwork, and fostering community-based relationships.”

City Manager Justin Clifton says Husted was the unanimous choice of all the panelists participating in a multi-stage application and hiring process for police chief, saying, “We were focused on finding someone with superior communication skills as well as experience applying current and best practices in policing strategies and technologies. We’re happy to have found that in Chief Husted.”

Husted says he decided to relocate to north-central Arizona long before Sedona’s search for a new police chief began.

“My wife and I fell in love with the region in 2017,” he explained. “The people, beautiful environmental and small community atmosphere are so appealing. Becoming the police chief of Sedona at this point in my public career and life is simply amazing.”

The Sedona Police Department serves a population of approximately 10,000 residents and more than 3 million visitors over a service area of approximately 19 square miles.

