Sedona Council and Chamber Election Lies

Sedona AZ (August 26, 2018) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
This is the story of lies by commission or omission with a love for wanton ignorance. It has created a sad atmosphere for our little city. Do you want the future of Sedona determined by people so comfortable with lies by commission, omission or wanton ignorance to determine our path?
Jennifer Wesselholf of the Regional Chamber of Commerce posted her latest plea for the people to understand her position in asking for help to overcome the rabble-rousing strangers attacking her organization: She’s upset that people are blaming the chamber for the traffic woes that didn’t exist before the three years of excessive and aggressive advertising by the Chamber.
But, of course, the Chamber says no to any fault – and since the Mayor and the editor of the red rock news have publicly stated that traffic would continue sans the Chamber involvement and Mr. Graham assures us it would continue with the same ferocity, how can the chamber share in any part of this problem? How confusing is this? That the unintended or never considered forethought of excessive advertising might cause traffic problems or was it that they had no impact at all and 6 million tax dollars were a complete waste?
Ms. Wesselhoff doesn’t disappoint her past record with more lies by commission and omission in her latest plea. It’s right in line with their weekly bulletin of lies concerning Home Rule. Obviously, ignorance isn’t the cause since she’s been corrected more times than I care to remember. So she again has lied to her loyal followers that every service such as police, parks, and street maintenance and traffic won’t get better without Home Rule.
But let’s not forget that the chamber recently appointed itself the “Truth Squad.” You say whaaat? I kid you not, they did, so now obviously we can rest in peace with whatever they say? But let’s come back to reality; the driving force behind Ms. Wesselhoff is greed for money and power; to be exact, $2.5M that her Chamber stands to lose per year if Home Rule is voted out — but there is a double threat. Even if Home Rule is passed, she needs the incumbents re-elected to keep the golden goose laying its eggs. Then again it all could be moot if the so-called fake news of the state’s investigation into the relationship between the Chamber of Commerce and the city is proven to be illegal. This kick up the legal ladder that is sloughed off by the city attorney, the Red Rock News, and the City Council (etc.) could end up emptying the pockets of all concerned. But I’m sure they’re quite calm and confident since they are now enjoying the distinction of being the ‘Truth Squad.”
Meanwhile, Steve Segner of the Sedona Lodging Council keeps on plugging along with his same inane comments about Home Rule with his own lies by commission and omission: Steve’s reasons to do so may be the most obvious for all to see because they’re all green with pictures of presidents. The more traffic the more people the more money Mr. Segner makes with his hotels.
Yet Mr. Segner has a secret weapon. He runs the AZ Election 18 PAC which amazingly proclaims voting YES for Home Rule will miraculously make the traffic better. Of course, how could I not see this before! Mr. Segner supporting his PAC with the Hotels and others invested in more traffic are giving their financial support to keep Home Rule and the incumbents because it creates more traffic.
No wait, it was supposed to be less traffic, right? Their logic escapes me. I can only assume someone with such illogical traffic ideas got together with Ms. Wesselhoff and thought the ultimate evolution of lying could only lead to claiming to be the ‘Truth Squad.” Mr. Segner’s lies of commission and omission are strongly spitting in the face of commonsense that home rule will make things better for Sedona.
Christopher Fox Graham, on the other hand, dabbles in all three categories with lies of commission, omission, and ignorance. His editorial on Wednesday, August 23rd showed his complete ignorance in understanding home rule or the lack thereof with claims of failure of the system from not being able to pay our policemen to filling a pothole. He only slightly falls short of Ms. Wesselhoff’s claim that the system will collapse and the state will have to come in and run the city. I understand his last editorial continued with the same lies about Home Rule, so obviously nothing will sway him or the others from ever telling the truth.
As Einstein is credited with the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results, why would I ever read Graham’s column? As an ambitious editor, I was disappointed by his repeated refusal to answer a simple question of why the Red Rock News was obviously through unrelenting biased writing, backing the continuance of home rule over the Alternative Base Adjustment (PBA). He eventually answered by minimizing the PBA’s importance and explaining that the paper would address it after the primary. In other words, we’ll figure out how to keep the barn door closed after the horses have run off.
If ignorance isn’t his plea, then lying by commission is the only other possibility. But based on my conversations with Mr. Graham, I believe wanton ignorance was the reason. How do you argue against anything without knowing the good and bad points of what you’re defending or attacking? Considering what the Red Rock News publishes about the Sedona political scene either choice fits, but since wanton ignorance is a side step from wanton omission that’s where I lean (wanton…I don’t want to hear about anything that’s not on my agenda). Obviously that’s what it is since he keeps repeating the same lies. But don’t try to corner Mr. Graham into giving a reason for anything he can’t defend or attacks because, if he doesn’t have the facts to back him when the need occurs, he excels at tossing in Red Herrings until there’s a stack of them with an overwhelming stench. Is it greed for power? With an ego his size, that I can believe.
Justin Clifton, our city manager and “Mr. Traffic is our destiny” is just visiting Sedona, the way I see it. His allegiance to the city council and the rest of the Cabal is unrelenting. It’s unfortunate that his caring for the people of the city isn’t in the running to protecting the Golden Goose. Not surprising, but I can only assume his blatant biased presentations about home rule originated from his pocket and not his commitment to the people or the truth. What I do know is that as an employee of the city, he broke the rules. So it’s greed for money is my guess, but maybe, since as the City Council explains that they follow the lead of the staff, a little greed for power might be in the mix as well. I would suggest Mr. Clifton get his resume up to date as maybe some others should do.
The incumbents, on the other hand, are a basket full of disappointment. Pushing for Home Rule gives them the power they must enjoy because it allows them to force changes on the people who are resisted like the connector roads. They feel it’s their duty to put their mark on the city come hell or high water regardless of the resistance and, if it can’t be the connector roads changing Uptown, screwing the businesses and the future of tourism will work just fine for them. At the August 15th meeting they showed their ignorance of the SIM 1 project with questions that should have been settled in their minds a year ago. And we wonder why the government is slow to move, but in this case thankfully. I’ve seen both lies of commission and omission at forums when the incumbents also described with certainty the failings of our city government if home rule wasn’t passed.
I’d say it’s their wanton ignorance by their want for power? Since they have resisted understanding any alternative to home rule because the loss of home rule strips them of the power to do what they want to do, it seems holding their grip on power is the most logical.
It brings to mind when Ms. Williamson (Councilor) put her fingers in her ears and repeated ‘I can’t hear you!’ at a City Council meeting. They spew the same garbage as those above – without regard to the wants of the people or protecting the future of this city.
The surprise is that still to this day Ms. Wesselhof and the incumbents have a following: It’s not surprising that someone will place their personal wealth or those fearing to keep their job ahead of the city’s needs, but for other followers I have to admit I’m at a loss because commonsense doesn’t explain it.
Of course, there are the non-profits which have been constantly lied to about losing their funding without home rule which is a fallacy. And the Council isn’t stupid about protecting itself; they know the more people who receive money from the city, the more people who will have an allegiance to them. They even changed the requirements of non-profit funding from a 501(c)3 to just 501 and there are 29 categories of 501. The opportunity to enlist more support is great and, as is obvious, the more money they give away the more built-in support they have.
All these people are part of the Cabal that has nothing but their own self-interest at heart. If they stay in place, things won’t improve except for them. All have from the very beginning and to this day still blatantly lie to anyone and everyone. You think I’m harsh? Well, sometimes the truth hurts.
This isn’t about my campaigning for anyone’s vote. I’m speaking as a citizen and I’m telling it the way it is – and, it’s only because of the way it is that I became politically involved.
We’re being taken advantage of – and the longer these people have any say or any input or are able to access the money or influence the course of this city in any manner – the more we will suffer for it. Being a politician is not my dream. I’ll gladly give up my chance of being on this council knowing that home rule is voted down and the incumbents are voted out, replaced with people who will fight to get this city back on track and back into the hands of the people.
This political chaos and resistance didn’t just pop up on its own, it’s because people are angry. The chaotic atmosphere has made many people very uncomfortable. Beneath the chaos, I know this city has a strong foundation of peace and, unfortunately, sometimes you have to fight through the chaos and lies to again enjoy the peace.
Sam Tardio
City of Sedona August 28 Candidate
Permanent Base Adjustment is the Only Choice. If the public defeats Home Rule, tomorrow, remember we have to go through this nonsense every 4 years, then PBA rules and with the way it’s set up we will NEVER have to vote on Home Rule again. NEVER.
There are cities in Arizona right now that are voting in November for a PBA and Home Rule is still in effect for two years in their cities. In two years their Home Rule will expire and they will not have to ever vote on it again because their PBA auto increases with population and inflation.
How do you think Surprize Arizona got a PBA expenditure level of 1 Billion dollars. They could not do that number today. Because 10 years ago they had a council and population who understood and got off the HOME RULE drug.
In Sedona, the greed of certain business groups, the huge salaries of some city workers, and the fear of loss of the city grants to many has frozen the brains of common sense.
So worried about an immediate loss, that won’t happen by the way…we fixed that despite the city’s illegal actions against the ballot initiative, prevents one using his or her head in planning for the financial future. This has created a total lack of vision and fiscal responsibility.
I seriously doubt that anyone voting to maitain the nonsense of Home Rule when an option is there to eliminate it, like smart cities have done, have EVER had to run a real business with $5 million or more in revenue and expenses. I think not.
We will see tomorrow how many people “get it” or are stuck in the here and now and want to wade through this nightmare again in 4 years.
I’ve tried very hard to follow the money on this issue. Not an easy task! There seems to be a lack of accountability in some, BUT NOT ALL, circumstances. I was hoping to hear from the Attorney General’s investigation but it seems to have been stalled for some reason. I’m concerned about the amount of money being collected in taxes and seemingly, little done about the upkeep or normal city needs. I’m concerned for homeowners in the prospective SIM areas and the talk of “eminent domain”. I’ve seen some financial numbers for our police that appear to be lower than most and I see the need for city and residential road repairs go unattended. Yet, the budget allows for hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars going to the Chamber of commerce with limited oversight. What’s wrong with this picture? I’m not blaming anyone in particular. I know that I might keep my mouth shut and go along to get along if I was handed millions every year that I may not have to account for! But, we need to do better. I’ve read pamphlets, newspapers, online public records and attended (video) meetings of City Council and determined that change may be a good thing in this situation. I’m not saying that is the “cure all”, but I AM saying, it’s worth a try.
I LOVE Sedona…have since I was a child coming up from Scottsdale for long summer stays in the ’60s and 70’s. Now it’s my home, a dream come true, and I want her to shine, to prosper, to be here, safe and sound for the next generations to love her like I do.
Sam, you are entitled to your opinion, just as many of us who disagree with you are entitled to ours. Tomorrow all of this will be over and you will no longer have the pulpit. Find something to do that makes you happy instead of trying to get elected to something that brings out all the anger and hostility you have within you. Granted, you have passion. Put that passion towards doing good, not harm.
Ways to Tell When Someone is Acting Out of Insecurity
1. They will tell you how ugly they think other people are, appearance and actions.
2. They will call names when things get too intense. If you ever get into a debate with them they will eventually resort to calling names like “ignorant,” “basket full of disappointments” and worse, usually when the discussion tips out of their favor.
3. They will publicly denigrate others. Someone who is insecure about how they’ve acted or treated someone else will publicly defame or bad-mouth others.
4.They will belittle another person’s success. A person who views another person’s success as superior to their own, or who sees the public praise surrounding another person’s success and is intimidated by it, will belittle and diminish that success in any way that they can. They will try to prove why that person’s success was not actually earned, why it was a fluke, or why the pathway to that person’s success was achieved by breaking rules and trampling on others.
5. They enjoy pointing fingers at others.
6. They refuse to see the positive in those that intimidate them the most.
Thanks Sam for a very insightful and honest article. I agree wholeheartedly. I have to say you have got my vote.
Audree is a Troll. Not sure this person is even a Sedona Resident.
Sorry, not a troll. Surprised you don’t know me, as I know you. Have a great Monday!
Great article Sam.
All we can to is try and inform the voters, those who have loved calling Sedona their home. We can have our town back from those motivated by greed.
Vote No on Home Rule, No to all incumbents and past government workers.
YOU, the voters, have the power !!
Thank you Audree, much of what you said must cut like a knife to the all knowing.
Lets first ask why some scream its my MONEY?….It is?….You have no property tax, and you pay 3.5% if you shop for non food items at a store…..Have you ever wondered why they arnt attacking the state with such a high sales tax?….Hmmmmm?
If its your money, what do you want?….A refund?….Would that be the evil socialism?
We have even heard over and over about businesses being takers or in their words corporate handouts or special interest groups?….Now what fool would constantly repeat that?…..If they had any idea, without those very same businesses we wouldn’t even have a tax base???? Wha?….So the businesses who make a living selling here and putting into our tax base are no good? Evil?….I have a feeling some are clueless what special interest really is!…..Now thats not only scary, but stupid!
Then the silliness of the Chamber, which is actually product development…..So we embellish what it is to prove a point?….I call it just a lie, which it is!…
Now my fave on The chamber is they talk about thats their money also?….It is….Im sorry I live here, why do I need a room?…..I think some just might be paying that bed tax because of something nefarious they might be doing behind their partners back?…Why else the outrage?
I am amazed at the outright hatred, and lies that get spewed over and over…..If they get the no vote, what will they hate on next?….Almost hard to believe who or what will be the next victim of such hateful rhetoric?
We enjoy that are taxes are low, and the tax paid comes from the majority of out of towners…..Lets not forget what happened after the crash of 2008!….and it will happen again, we now live in a bust or boom economy.
Till the city proves they arnt looking out for me I will still support them.
I have voted YES, and have helped many of our local seniors understand what a disaster saying no is, and its ramifications.
So best of luck to the Arizona tea party of hate….You were warned by the RRN, dont get into a fight with someone who buys paper by the ton, and ink by the barrel!….But as usual, you didnt listen!…Stick to facts, and honesty its always the best policy!
Audree:
Why don’t you just tell Segner this directly?
Try El Portal, his residence.
Kathy Howe,
I’m not trying to take away anyone’s right to their opinion and yes thankfully tomorrow it will all be over at least for a while for some candidates. I don’t have the pulpit anymore than you do in fact this is my first ever article here.
I live a very quiet and happy life, I don’t walk around angry as you may believe but I do get angry when people continually lie for their own gain at the expense of others.
Nothing I said in this article is a lie but for some reason you want to defend the liars and instead of asking them to leave. You fail to recognize I’m doing my best to do good for this city by trying to get the liars out of office and those using their influence to gain at the city’s expense. If I’ve lied in the article please show me where?
Audree,
Do I sound insecure? I didn’t talk about their appearance or use the word ugly but if what I’ve described is ugly then so be it. Should we all sit back and allow the ugliness of their actions continue without exposing them. Their lying may be acceptable to you but some other people may not know what is happening, hence my article.
I’ll gladly get into any debate because I know I’ve stated the truth, yet you want to defend the liars, why? I never called anyone ignorant I said they are either lying on purpose, or lying by not giving all the facts or are acting in wanton ignorance, that being avoiding to learn the truth because they would rather stay uninformed because it better suits there agenda.
Yes, the basket full of disappointments is fair description of the City Council and I don’t see this discussion tipping out of my favor. If it did I would admit to my failure rather than how the editor throws out Red Herrings when he can’t defend a point.
As for denigration that again would be the RRN editor who totally ripped on Tony Tonsich out of hate but couldn’t defend his own argument. Again Red Herrings were tossed into the mix for deflection. I haven’t defamed anyone, they have defamed themselves with their actions. My defaming them would be if I made this stuff up.
As for belittling again I’ve only stated the truth if there’s any belittling look to them for their actions. Believe me there is nothing about these people that is intimidating to me and they are the farthest from being superior to anyone. But then no one, myself included, is superior to anyone else. I’m not diminishing their success but I’m not aware of it and I would gladly praise their success if you would like to tell me what it is. If they’ve earned success they should be commended for it, but I’ve not seen these worthy attributes so again show me what they are.
But what regardless of any success it doesn’t excuse the continual lying to the public and the use of fear tactics to try to sway the public to vote for something that will not serve them in their best interest. That being Yes on Home Rule and keeping these people in office.
As for trampling on others I don’t get up with that intention but these people have trampled on the rights of others by trying to prevent an alternative to Home Rule, and lying to the people about what happens if there is no Home Rule. I also don’t enjoy pointing my finger at others but should I ignore those that are lying can cheating or should I point them out and call them out on their lying and cheating.
I have a clear conscience and nothing to be ashamed about. Please, tell me how you can defend the liars and accuse me for calling them out? Is your conscience clear in doing that. Are you actually ignorant to the facts or preferring to ignore the facts because it suits your agenda whatever that may be.
I’ll gladly debate my position because I have the truth behind me. If you have something positive to say in their defense I’ll gladly recognize it but we can’t escape or excuse the truth of their lying because they’ve accomplished something in the past.
Hi Audree:
How the heck are you? Better question, aren’t you happy you made the big decision? But then again, just think what you gave up here. #$%#@!!!
Hope the music box merited a small space in your suitcase or packing containers. Keep reading SE and keep on commenting.
Hugs,
Eddie
PS – As soon as ballots were mailed after the 1st of August I marked mine and mailed it – at the Post Office. And guess what? One of my votes most assuredly was for Sam Tardio. Big surprise? Shouldn’t be.