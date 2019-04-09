Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Sedona Housing and New Andante Drive Request

Sedona AZ – Sedona voters made the decision to incorporate thus establishing a legitimate “city” in order, essentially, to control our destiny which was then being determined by two counties, Yavapai and Coconino.

Incorporation of Sedona opened the door to new development. Implementation of the wastewater treatment plant was a huge step towards encouraging and enabling growth which was further enhanced because of ADEQ’s requirements that in order to maintain Oak Creek as a designated protected waterway from pollution it became essential.

Old news? Of course. Hopefully it will serve as a short reminder to briefly explain why at this point in time there’s a shortage of housing, commonly referred to as “affordable or workforce.”

Over the years there was what appeared to be an effort to address this affordable or workforce issue; Nepenthe and the original Fairfield are examples. More recently there was approval of a similar development near Relics restaurant. What became of that? The growing number of businesses and those required to serve as employees for these new opportunities were sorely disappointed to subsequently learn they had been deceived.

Presumably developers overlooked including deed restrictions in their development agreements – or simply never from the beginning had serious intentions of limiting the purpose of these developments for the designated intention of Affordable and/or Workforce housing.

It was not unusual for developers to somehow manage to finagle their way out of original commitments for providing a certain number of workforce (ADU) accommodations, whether within their proposed complexes or designated off-site locations. It was also not unusual for developers to acquiesce to lust for money and relinquish intent and ethics for larger profits by selling out to the highest bidder.

While the need for more reasonably priced housing facilities continued to grow, instead Sedona saw hopes for a solution turn into opportunities for timeshare investors followed by short-term (vacation) rentals. Although Sedona initiated a city code to regulate these types of rentals, never underestimate the power of Karma. In December of 2016, SB1350 was ratified preventing local governments to control short term rentals, therefore vastly diminishing the market for long term rentals.

The need for housing accommodations is widely spread and not unique to Sedona. Numerous articles appear frequently relating to this extended need. The economy is great. But cost of housing remains predominately high, which obviously isn’t a problem for those who can afford it. But what about those who cannot?

Many words to convey, yes, there is a need for long term rentals. And a previous SedonaEye.com column, To Rise or Not to Rise, likewise relates to this growing need. But how about wafting from the clouds above down to planet earth and deal realistically?

On April 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., there will be an Open House at the Sedona Public Library regarding a proposed change of plans for approximately 2.6 acres off Andante Drive, presently zoned for mobile homes, in order to construct fifty-two apartment units allegedly for the purpose of assisting to alleviate the need for long-term rentals.

Developers of this proposal have already applied to the city for an amendment to the Sedona Community Plan to change the property designation from Medium Density Single-family to High Density Multi-family.

Restating the need for this type of project, let us keep in mind the existing serious traffic congestion remains unresolved. Why must this project be 52 units? For example, might 11 or 15 units be more palatable to the intent of the Community Plan which was and should remain the basic tool for protecting Sedona’s major asset, its Scenic Red Rock Vistas? Is there a better reason to strive for and maintain the standard practice of maintaining low profile and low density development?

Don’t forget. You are offered an opportunity to express your opinions on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library, west Sedona. 