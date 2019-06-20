Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Big Park VOC Sewer: A Substantial Source of Money

Securing the Big Park Sewer honeypot.

BIG PARK DOMESTIC WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

CALL OF ELECTION

Big Park Sewer Board needs your time and help!!!

Community Members needed to take back control of our Wastewater District – our Big Park Special Improvement District honeypot.

Petitions must be filed no later than August 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with the Yavapai County Elections Department, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Arizona.

This Special Improvement District/Taxing District does not answer to the County. The County is only handling the election process because it is our special taxing district.

Most complaints must be handled by filing a lawsuit and past personal experience, as well as those of my neighbors, has found parts of this entity very uncooperative and difficult with little to no communication or responses to inquirys. There is no way to contact the board directly. You are forced to drive to Prescott for many things, making our community participation difficult.

Why not eliminate the complaints at a local level?

Please become part of our current Big Park Community Clean Up Efforts.

Over the years, the sewer board has held very few elections and, if only one person ran, then they could APPOINT which, seemed to us, in line with the wishes and desires of those in charge.

ABOUT THE CURRENT BOARD

David Sheets

2021

Jim Kautz

2019

Joanne Johnson

2019

Lee Meiner

2019

Gary Livermont

2021

Ruth Kane

2021

Moneesh Chatterjee

2019

Big Park Sewer formed another layer, called a Finance Board, a couple years ago comprised of three of the board members. Somehow they advise the rest of the board. The Finance Board has not published any minutes from May of 2018 through March of 2019.

An example of why this seems very unacceptable, there were critical issues during this time between Oakcreek Country Club Golf Course and the Sewer Board. No Finance minutes posted.

VOCA Board member Jim Kautz also sits on the Finance and Sewer board. We feel this is in conflict. We need transparency.

Finance Committee members are Jim Kautz, Gary Livermont, and David Sheets.

The district is administered by IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT SERVICES, Inc. and that administrative job is NEVER bid out, as well as engineering and other businesses within the wastewater operation. Many are out of community and out of state businesses. The money leaves our community.

This administrative business alone is currently paid over $350,000 per year and rising. They use QuickBooks. The auditors report is not posted on the website which would be nice, in our opinion.

Please consider stepping up to the plate and helping our community to keep the meetings local, start bidding out the jobs, and enhancing transparency. Four positions are open.

CALL OF ELECTION

To the qualified electors of the Big Park Domestic Wastewater Improvement District of Yavapai County, Arizona: Notice is hereby given for a District Board Member mail ballot election to be held in and for the Big Park Domestic Wastewater Improvement District of Yavapai County, Arizona.

The District Board Member election will be held November 5, 2019.

The election will be held for the following purpose:

To fill the expired term for four positions on the District Board beginning December 1, 2019 and ending November 30, 2023.

The last date to register to vote is October 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Petitions must be filed no later than August 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with the Yavapai County Elections Department, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Arizona.

Yavapai County Elections Department, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Arizona, 928-771-3250.

The following information is NOT posted on Big Park Sewer Website:

Four (4) Positions open!

2. How to file a petition to run for the board!

Petitions must be filed with the County. To apply or ask direct questions go to:

http://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/contact-us

This is a great opportunity to help the community. This is a very important election year.

Thank you and with sincerity,

A Big Park/VOC neighbor