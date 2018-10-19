Home » General » Arizona Army National Guard Deploys to Middle East

Sedona AZ (October 19, 2018) – More than two dozen soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard’s 856th Military Police Company, Detachment 2 will be recognized at a deployment send-off ceremony Sunday, October 21 at the Allen Readiness Center, Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix. This detachment will join its sister detachment – Detachment 1 – in Afghanistan for approximately nine months in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. This is the second deployment for the 856th MP Company since it was stood up in the Arizona National Guard in 2008, with Detachment 1 leaving last month for the mobilization station.

Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, the Adjutant General of Arizona, will be the keynote speaker for this ceremony, which will include family members, friends, and community supporters.

The more than two dozen Soldiers assigned to the detachment are a small part of the many Arizona National Guard members serving on federal active duty overseas.

The Arizona National Guard has supported more than 11,000 individual deployments since September 11, 2001.

The hour long Arizona Army National Guard Send-Off Ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. at the Allen Readiness Center, 5636 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.