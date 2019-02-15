Home » Business » ADOT February 15-18 Weekend Travel Alert

Sedona AZ – The following is an ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Phoenix Area) for February 15-19, 2019. Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:

The planned weekend closure of westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix (between Seventh Street and I-17) has been POSTPONED due to rain in the forecast.

The closure will be rescheduled on a future weekend as part of the new Loop 101 widening project between AZ I-17 in north Phoenix and Pima Road in north Scottsdale.

Please use caution in existing work zones. Slow down and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

View the Arizona Department of Transportation Weekend Travel Advisory map in PDF format or visit our site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.