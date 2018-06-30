Home » Featured » Sedona Home Rule Tuesday Meetings Notice

Sedona Home Rule Meetings – Public Notice

Beginning next Tuesday, July 3, 2018, and running through Tuesday, August 21, Arizona Liberty will hold informational town halls at the Christ Center Wesleyan Church on Brewer Road from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday.

The topic of these weekly informational town halls will be the upcoming vote on the City of Sedona’s Alternative Expenditure Limitation or “Home Rule.” The presentation will last about twenty (20) minutes.

The remaining time will be for Sedona citizens to ask questions, as well as a two-minute “open mic” to give voters time to speak to fellow citizens about issues.

The objective of these town halls is to share “publicly available data” about the City of Sedona’s finances without the “scare tactics” being perpetrated by the Sedona City Officials and Sedona Lodging Council representatives.

Please plan to attend and share this with your friends and neighbors.