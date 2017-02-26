Home » Community » Sedona Film Fest Audience Awards Good Fortune

Sedona AZ (February 26, 2017) – Good Fortune, the rags-to-riches-to-rags-to-riches story of one of the world’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, John Paul DeJoria, founder of Paul Mitchell Professional Hair Products and Patron tequila, won the Best of Fest Award at the 23rd annual Sedona International Film Festival.

Good Fortune, the Audience Choice Award for both Best of Fest and Best Documentary, tells the story of DeJoria, the son of Greek immigrants and a pioneer of “conscious capitalism” who uses his business to make the world a better place. DeJoria also received the Sedona International Film Festival Global Humanitarian and Philanthropist Award.

A Plastic Ocean, a full-length documentary exploring the fragile state of our oceans and the alarming truth about plastic pollution, which was named the Director’s Choice for Best Documentary Film, also won the Audience Award for Best Environmental film.

Blood & Glory, an inspired-by-real-events narrative feature about a South African man whose character exceeds his imagination, and Wild Prairie Rose, the story of a woman who returns to her rural hometown to care for her ailing mother and falls in love with a deaf man, tied for Best Feature Drama.

Grand Unified Theory, a Canadian narrative feature about a brilliant astrophysicist’s family whose meltdown sets in motion a hilarious series of events that mirror his radical theories of the behavior of the universe, was named Best Feature Comedy.

Slipaway, a narrative feature that tells the story of an eclectic elder with good intentions, but extreme measures, received the Heart of the Festival Award.

Also during the festival, Cloris Leachman received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other Audience Choice Award winners were:

• Best Foreign Film: Under the Same Sun

• Animated Film: Wabooz

• Student Short: A Children’s Song

• Short Film – Drama: All The Marbles

• Short Film – Comedy: Rated

• Documentary Short: Edges

The full list of Director’s Choice and Audience Choice Awards includes:

2017 AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

Best of Fest: Good Fortune

Best Feature Comedy: Grand Unified Theory

Best Feature Drama: (TIE) Blood & Glory and Wild Prairie Rose

Best Foreign Film: Under the Same Sun

Animated Film: Wabooz

Student Short: A Children’s Song

Short Film – Drama: All The Marbles

Short Film – Comedy: Rated

Environmental: A Plastic Ocean

Documentary: Good Fortune

Documentary Short: Edges

Heart of the Festival Award: Slipaway

2017 SPECIAL FESTIVAL AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement: Cloris Leachman

Global Humanitarian and Philanthropist: John Paul DeJoria

2017 DIRECTORS’ CHOICE AWARDS

Best Animated Film: Curpigeon

Best Short Film: The Train

Best Student Short Film: Icarus

Best Documentary Feature: A Plastic Ocean

Best Short Documentary: Joshua Tree: Threatened Wonderland

Best Environmental Film: Death By Design

Best Foreign Film: Frantz

Best Feature DRAMA: The Sandbox

Best Feature COMEDY: Burn Burn Burn

Best Humanitarian Film (narrative): Under the Same Sun

Best Humanitarian Film (documentary): No Limits

Best Independent Spirit (narrative): Halfway to Zen

Best Independent Spirit (documentary): Perfume War

Best Independent Spirit (short): Bardo

Bill Muller Excellence in Screenwriting Award: 29+1

Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking: SCORE: A Film Music Documentary

For more information, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com.