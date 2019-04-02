Home » Featured » Deceased Woman Found at Bly Pit in Blue Ridge area

Sedona AZ – On Saturday, March 30, 2019 around 3:30 in the afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at Bly Pit in the Blue Ridge area. Investigators responded to the scene and discovered the body of a female.

The body had undergone some decomposition. There was no identification on the deceased and CCSO detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify her.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. There is no further information being released at this time.

If you have information that may be helpful, contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The SedonaEye.com will update this story as information becomes available.