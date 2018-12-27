Home » Business » ADOT New Year’s Weekend Phoenix Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ (December 27, 2018) – No full closures for construction or maintenance work are scheduled along ADOT state highways through Wednesday morning, January 2, 2019. Drivers should focus on safe driving over the holiday weekend and be prepared for winter driving conditions, especially in the high country.

Here are some important ADOT safety tips:

Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service. Always buckle up and obey speed limits.

Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching an existing work zone.

Consider delaying travel into areas where heavy snow is falling. If possible, let the storm pass.

ADOT snowplow crews work to clear highways as soon as possible, but you should slow down on highways affected by snow and ice. Pack an emergency prep kit in your vehicle with an extra change of cold weather clothing, blankets, flashlight, water, healthy snacks and other items, in case of an unscheduled closure or restriction. More information is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

