Verde Ranger District Pile Burning Scheduled

Sedona AZ (January 19, 2018) – Verde Ranger District fire managers plan to continue fuels treatments east of the junction of Highway 169 and AZ I-17 starting Monday, January 22, 2018, through Friday, January 26, 2018, weather conditions permitting. Benefits from these treatment help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wild land urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

Cienega Piles – Piles are located along Forest Road 68D and Forest Road 732. Piles are a result of the Cienega fuel break and consist of cut and piled juniper along the roadway. Daily acreage totals will be contingent weather conditions.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 169 and I-17, but impacts should be minimal. In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling along Forest Road 68D and Forest Road 732. Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation, and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

The public can obtain additional fire information via the following:

· Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

· Twitter: @PrescottNF

· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

· Verde Ranger District: (928) 567-4121.