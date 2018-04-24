Home » Community » Sedona Trolley Tour Bus Catches Fire

Sedona AZ (April 24, 2018) – While responding to a medical emergency Monday morning, Sedona Fire Department Engine E561 happened upon a trolley tour bus fire on State Route 179 north of the Village of Oak Creek.

“Engine 561 was responding from their station in the Chapel area to assist with a medical call in the Village, when they discovered a trolley tour bus that had caught on fire,” said SFD Fire Investigator Rick Evans. Crews quickly notified the dispatch center of the situation and went to work extinguishing the fire.

One passenger on the trolley bus suffered a twisted ankle while exiting the vehicle.

“The fire was confined to the engine compartment,” explained Fire Investigator Evans, “but due to the large amount of electrical wiring, fuel sources, and other equipment in the area of origin, we were not able to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire. We were very fortunate that Engine 561 discovered the fire when they did, as nearby grass and brush were beginning to burn just as the engine arrived.”

Due to the SFD Station 6 central location, it is not unusual for apparatus based out of its Chapel area station to assist with calls.

“This happened to be one of those times where the engine was responding out of its first due area,” said Evans, “and we were lucky that it happened when it did.”