Scottsdale Man Dies at Tourist Attraction

Sedona AZ (May 8, 2017) – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Scottsdale, Arizona man at a tourist attraction about five miles south of Page, AZ.

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, around 9:00 in the morning, rangers from the National Park Service (NPS) at Glen Canyon located a phone and water bottle at the cliff edge of Horseshoe Bend and notified the Sheriff’s Office of the suspicious items.

CCSO deputies from the Page office responded to the area. Deputies and Rangers looked over the edge and saw what they believed to be a possible human body 600 to 800 feet down the cliff wall. NPS Rangers summoned the assistance of Classic Helicopters of Page to fly officers down into the canyon. A Sheriff’s deputy confirmed the body was that of a deceased male.

Deputies and detectives investigated the ownership of the found telephone and determined it belonged to a 34 year old Scottsdale, Arizona man. Deputies also located the deceased’s vehicle in the Horseshoe Bend parking lot.

Around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Page AZ Police Department was notified by the subject’s girlfriend, reporting him as missing and may be in the Page area, and may be suicidal. He had communicated with his girlfriend around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night saying he was in the Horseshoe Bend vicinity. On Sunday, the girlfriend found written communication left at their Scottsdale home indicating the man was contemplating suicide.

The body was removed from the area by helicopter and turned over to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No names are being released at this time.