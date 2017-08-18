Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Go Soak Your Head Mitt Romney

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Open Letter To Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney

August 18, 2017

Romney Go Soak Your Head

RE: Romney Online Rant About President Trump

Mr. Mitt Romney,

I see on the current on-line commentary about your criticism of President Trump and his initial and follow-up comments about the Charlottesville, Virginia fiasco and it is beyond reprehensible for you to make your comments; distorting the truth about the situation AND President Trump’s statements about it. You, Sir, are a blatant disaster and you make me sick, in part, because I voted for you twice.

The major differences between voting for you and for President Trump are obvious and substantial. You have always been what we called a “Rockefeller Republican” now known more as a “RINO (Republican In Name Only) – one who is apt to side with the Liberals at the drop of a hat. Thus, my voting for you in both cases was the poorest excuse known for voting for anyone, which is a lesser of two evils vote.” (In the 2008 Primary Election it was You over McCain and, in the 2012 General Election, You over Obama.)

I voted for and still solidly stand with Donald J. Trump because I firmly believe his ‘Ideology and Core Beliefs’ are aligned closely with mine and that what is claimed by you, the Media, and all the rest of his detractors is essentially, uninformed Hogwash.

Where is there any Real Evidence’of Donald Trump’s Racism, Sexism, Xenophobia or Foreign Government Collusion?

I have some serious questions for anyone that was or is offended by President Trump’s initial remarks about this disastrous Rally in Charlottesville, VA and what I call a RIOT.

Who actually started the Violence? Was it the “so called” Rally Organizers? Or was it the Counter protesters?

Essentially it takes “Two to Tangle” and President Trump Denounced All Forms of Bigotry and Violence! Of course it doesn’t matter what he says or said because the “Hate Trump Media and Political Factions” will “Spin It” however they want to vilify President Trump, the sickening “Conglomerate of Ultra-loud Leftists” comprised largely by “Slithering, Slimy Snakes” and “Wishy Washy Weasels” from the Leftist Media and the “Political Rats”, as in DemocRATS and RepublicRATS.

Mr. Romney, I believe you are more closely aligned with the other ‘Snakes’ like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, and the ‘Flamboyant Financial and Media Manipulators’ like George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg et al, than with the ‘Weasels’ like Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Susan Collins Chuck and the rest of that ilk.

You have made a lot of meaningless noise, but when it comes to substance I do not see you or your opinions of President Trump as anything worthwhile.

You may want to hold religiously to the Status Quo, those are the ideas that are destroying the Moral and Financial fiber of our Nation, so, like I said at the start of this letter, just “Go Soak Your Head.” You have apparently ceased to use it for anything productive.

President Trump called it in the most proper manner to start with, and he is right again when he asked “Where does the removal of historical Icons end?”

I know our Loony Leftists are trying to modify History, but I remember reading and studying History. After the Civil War, I believe President Abraham Lincoln and General U.S. Grant held out an Olive Branch to the Confederate States and duly honored the Patriotism, Bravery and Sacrifice of the Confederate Military. Are we expected to Forget and/or Change History?

The intellectual honesty of the protesters tearing down a statue that was on display? [I wonder if any of them broke or bruised a leg or foot while kicking a knocked down Statue…] Is there anything more childish, senseless and dimwitted than this type behavior? I’ve never seen or heard of it being identified and their performance would just be funny, if it weren’t so STUPID.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA