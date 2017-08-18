Go Soak Your Head Mitt Romney

Sedona AZ (August 18, 2017) – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:
Open Letter To Former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney
August 18, 2017
Romney Go Soak Your Head
RE: Romney Online Rant About President Trump
Mr. Mitt Romney,
I see on the current on-line commentary about your criticism of President Trump and his initial and follow-up comments about the Charlottesville, Virginia fiasco and it is beyond reprehensible for you to make your comments; distorting the truth about the situation AND President Trump’s statements about it. You, Sir, are a blatant disaster and you make me sick, in part, because I voted for you twice.
The major differences between voting for you and for President Trump are obvious and substantial. You have always been what we called a “Rockefeller Republican” now known more as a “RINO (Republican In Name Only) – one who is apt to side with the Liberals at the drop of a hat. Thus, my voting for you in both cases was the poorest excuse known for voting for anyone, which is a lesser of two evils vote.” (In the 2008 Primary Election it was You over McCain and, in the 2012 General Election, You over Obama.)
I voted for and still solidly stand with Donald J. Trump because I firmly believe his ‘Ideology and Core Beliefs’ are aligned closely with mine and that what is claimed by you, the Media, and all the rest of his detractors is essentially, uninformed Hogwash.
Where is there any Real Evidence’of Donald Trump’s Racism, Sexism, Xenophobia or Foreign Government Collusion?
I have some serious questions for anyone that was or is offended by President Trump’s initial remarks about this disastrous Rally in Charlottesville, VA and what I call a RIOT.
Who actually started the Violence? Was it the “so called” Rally Organizers? Or was it the Counter protesters?
Essentially it takes “Two to Tangle” and President Trump Denounced All Forms of Bigotry and Violence! Of course it doesn’t matter what he says or said because the “Hate Trump Media and Political Factions” will “Spin It” however they want to vilify President Trump, the sickening “Conglomerate of Ultra-loud Leftists” comprised largely by “Slithering, Slimy Snakes” and “Wishy Washy Weasels” from the Leftist Media and the “Political Rats”, as in DemocRATS and RepublicRATS.
Mr. Romney, I believe you are more closely aligned with the other ‘Snakes’ like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, and the ‘Flamboyant Financial and Media Manipulators’ like George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg et al, than with the ‘Weasels’ like Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Susan Collins Chuck and the rest of that ilk.
You have made a lot of meaningless noise, but when it comes to substance I do not see you or your opinions of President Trump as anything worthwhile.
You may want to hold religiously to the Status Quo, those are the ideas that are destroying the Moral and Financial fiber of our Nation, so, like I said at the start of this letter, just “Go Soak Your Head.” You have apparently ceased to use it for anything productive.
President Trump called it in the most proper manner to start with, and he is right again when he asked “Where does the removal of historical Icons end?”
I know our Loony Leftists are trying to modify History, but I remember reading and studying History. After the Civil War, I believe President Abraham Lincoln and General U.S. Grant held out an Olive Branch to the Confederate States and duly honored the Patriotism, Bravery and Sacrifice of the Confederate Military. Are we expected to Forget and/or Change History?
The intellectual honesty of the protesters tearing down a statue that was on display? [I wonder if any of them broke or bruised a leg or foot while kicking a knocked down Statue…] Is there anything more childish, senseless and dimwitted than this type behavior? I’ve never seen or heard of it being identified and their performance would just be funny, if it weren’t so STUPID.
Dale Gohr
Clarkdale, Arizona USA
http://www.episcopalbr.org/blog/history-and-future
A nation that forgets its past has no future
2/8/2017
An article by a French-German-American.
Thanks, Jaden Donald (Calgary)
I’d like to add the rest for Americans:
An Arizona Confederate monument with the words “A nation that forgets its past has no future” was defaced by paint. Others in Arizona were tarred and feathered. Churches and synagogues were first to be burned, defaced; now statues and monuments. Welcome to the repeat of history.
Look at yourself in the mirror. Look at your friends, family, home, car, stores. Imagine them bloodied and bombed. Imagine no water when it is turned off or poisoned. Imagine no gasoline or fuel. Imagine no hospital for you, your dying children and parents, your dying friends. Imagine no pharmacy to fill prescriptions. Imagine no drugs. Imagine no alcohol. Imagine no clothes, no shoes, no toilets or washrooms. Imagine running out of ammunition. Imagine no food in your stores. Imagine no safe place. Imagine your three roads cut off by three tanks, your airport controlled by a couple of portable missile launchers on the back of a pick up truck or ATV. Imagine only enemies day and night, finding you and killing you. Imagine a few snipers in the hills around you. Imagine being herded in the middle of your street and being shot and piled there because no one will dare to help you. Imagine your cemetery destroyed. Imagine your buildings blown apart.
This is the path you are beginning to walk. Enjoying the view?