Breaking News: Early Evening Plane Crash at Sedona Airport

Sedona AZ (December 19, 2018) – At 4:49 this afternoon, Sedona Fire District was dispatched to Sedona Oak Creek Airport after it was reported that a small plane had crashed and was on fire. Upon arrival, SFD determined that a small plane had skidded of the south end of the runway.

“When I arrived, there was a small amount of smoke from an overheated landing gear which had separated from the aircraft upon impact,” said Captain Pat Ojeda. “The aircraft had skidded off the runway and all occupants were safely out of, and away from the aircraft.”

Fire crews quickly cooled the overheated landing gear to keep it from igniting nearby brush. The aircraft appeared to be a Beechcraft Bonanza A36.

“The plane was intact and had come to rest over a slight embankment and against the airport fence which was damaged,” said Ojeda.

All three of the occupants were unharmed and declined transport for medical evaluation. Initial reports indicate that a door or compartment on the aircraft had come open when the plane took off. The pilot was attempting to return to the airport and land when the aircraft overshot the runway and crashed.

Further updates will be provided when available. An investigation of the accident is underway.

Photos courtesy of Sedona Fire District.