Bitter Springs Hiker Rescued

Sedona AZ (May 1, 2017) – Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and DPS Air Rescue helicopter rescued a stranded female hiker from cliffs east of Bitter Springs in Arizona.

On Sunday, April 30, at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a rescue. The hiker, an adult woman from Page, Arizona had been hiking alone on an Echo Peak back country route when she went off-trail and became stuck on a cliff.

The hiker called the National Park Service and requested aid. The area was outside of the National Park, so Park Service contacted the CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies from Page and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue from Flagstaff responded. The Sheriff’s office also requested assistance from Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Helicopter from Flagstaff.

The DPS helicopter and a Search and Rescue Short Haul Technician successfully rescued the woman from the cliff-face shortly before dark. The hiker did not require any medical attention and was transported back to her vehicle by Sheriff’s Deputies.