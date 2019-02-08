Home » Business » ADOT Weekend Phoenix Travel Advisory

Sedona AZ – The ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Phoenix Area) for February 8-11, 2019 follows. Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:

Eastbound I-10 closed between 67th and 51st avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 10) for bridge work at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Eastbound Loop 101 closed between I-17 and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 11) for placement of temporary barrier and lane-stripe adjustments as part of new widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 also closed.

Pecos Road closed between 17th Avenue and 24th Street in the Ahwatukee area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (February 11) for work to prepare for traffic shift to section of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway pavement. For more information view the Weekend Travel Advisory map and follow SedonaEye.com for updates.

View the ADOT Weekend Travel Advisory map in PDF format on the azdot.gov website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.