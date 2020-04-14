Home » General » CCSO deputies arrest barricaded Flagstaff man for theft

Sedona AZ – On April 12, 2020, Coconino County deputies were called to Burris Lane in Flagstaff after a report of a possible stolen dump truck in the area. Arriving deputies were told by the reporting party that the dump truck was stuck in the mud near the east end of Burris Lane, and that it was occupied by one man. Deputies located the truck and made verbal contact with the male driver who refused to follow commands or exit the vehicle. After continued negotiations for approximately another hour, the suspect finally exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect had stolen the dump truck after breaking into a landscape company. He drove to Grey Mountain and stole merchandise from a convenience store before returning to the Flagstaff area. While on the return to Flagstaff, the suspect reportedly drove erratically through some driveways and yards in the area of Burris Lane, causing property damage.

Tyler Littlefield, 27, a Flagstaff resident, was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail for Theft of Means of Transportation, Possession of Stolen Property, Criminal Damage (2 Counts), 2nd Degree Trespass and Resisting Arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public, the AZ Department of Public Safety, and the Flagstaff Police Department for assistance during this incident which remains under investigation; additional charges may be filed at a later date.