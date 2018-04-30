Home » Community » YCSO Seeking Whereabouts of Missing Endangered Minor

Sedona AZ (April 30, 2018) – Around 9:30 a.m. today, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of South White Rock Lane, Cordes Lakes, Arizona, regarding 14-year-old run-away Sarah Lynn Smith.

Sarah is a white female about 5’ tall, 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She may be wearing two ‘choker’ style black necklaces. She usually wears glasses, but they were found at the house. Her clothing description is unknown.

Sarah was last seen at 9:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, April 29, 2018. She did not show up to school today.

Sarah may be despondent and thus the ongoing effort to find her along with this public request for help.

Deputies are checking with family and friends to determine if there could be an intended destination.

If anyone has knowledge as to Sarah’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260.

or visit the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.