Home » General » YCSO Seeking to Identify Skeletal Remains

Sedona AZ (February 22, 2018) – On March 8, 2015, skeletal remains were discovered in a remote part of Yavapai County, near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ashfork and Drake. The remains have been determined to be a male, likely of Latino or mixed ancestry, however, Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively.

The male’s estimated age is 21-46 years with greatest likelihood between 25-35 years, and a height of 5’5”-5’9” tall. The subject had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed the subject had been deceased for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

A facial reconstruction was completed.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the identity of this person. Please contact Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or you may leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260

or the YCSO website @ www.ycsoaz.gov.