Home » Community » YCSO Seeking to Identify Human Remains

Sedona AZ (April 26, 2018) – On March 22, 2018, around 2:30 in the afternoon, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office was contacted by a U.S. Forest Service employee on patrol who had discovered human remains in a very remote area alongside the Verde River, west of the White Bluffs, about 4-5 miles upstream from the Sheep’s Bridge.

The following day, a YCSO detective and assistant flew by helicopter to the scene. The human bones were located on the Verde River shoreline with a majority of the bones contained inside a partially buried tent structure. Inside the tent, a sleeping bag held the remains.

The single person tent is light green, white, and black. Also found were miscellaneous camping supplies (pots, a knife, tools) and a size medium Old Mill brand button up shirt in yellow, red and blue.

Detectives believe the tent and remains were washed down the Verde River due to flooding and came to rest at the current site.

After examining the remains, the Medical Examiner provided the following information:

The individual appears to be to an older adult male, Caucasian, around 5’ 4” inches tall, with a broken left wrist bone likely because he had fallen at some point and caught himself. The male had extensive dental work including false crowns on his front teeth and a metal capped molar.

Since the recovery, Detectives have been reviewing missing person reports not only from YCSO, but other adjoining law enforcement agencies, in an attempt to identify the deceased. This work is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this man or other missing persons is asked to call Detective Chuck Owens at 928-554-8606.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.