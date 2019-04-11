Home » Business » Yavapai Supervisor Asks for Inspection Fee Waiver

Sedona AZ – Yavapai County Supervisor Jack R. Smith is pleased to announce at the upcoming Budget Study Session he will request the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors waive the Community Health Services Environmental Health inspection fees for all public schools in Yavapai County. The fees to be waived include inspection of school cafeterias, school grounds, school pools, and Booster Club food concessions stands.

Smith believes “…that the cuts to our school funding over many years has had serious consequences to our educational system. Educators are faced with immense challenges that don’t need to include paying fees to the very governmental agency that funds them. The countywide cost being paid by our public schools and/or districts currently is about $25,000 and once the new fees are adopted would raise fees to approximately $40,000. Yavapai County is already prorating these costs.”

These inspections are State required, Supervisor Smith noted. He will be asking the State to provide funding back to the County to cover the cost of the inspections. Public Schools in Yavapai County need to be given the ability to focus on education and allocate their limited funds for their greatest needs, education of our children.

Supervisor Smith stated, “We need to put the money back in the classrooms, and have government assume responsibility for these inspections.”