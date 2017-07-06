Home » City Council, Community » Yavapai County Tax Increase Notice

Sedona AZ (July 6, 2017) – In compliance with section 48-254, Arizona Revised Statutes, Yavapai County Flood Control District is notifying its property taxpayers of the Yavapai County Flood Control District’s intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. The Yavapai County Flood Control District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $1,000,000 or 24.44%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Yavapai County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $23.46 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase). Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $19.14.

This proposed increase is exclusive of increased secondary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held on August 2, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ.

A courtesy hearing will be held on July 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 10 South 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ.