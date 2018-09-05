Home » City Council, Community » Yavapai County Supervisor Smith Hosts Monthly Coffee Chats

Sedona AZ (September 5, 2018) – Yavapai County Supervisor Jack R. Smith will serve as your host for monthly Coffee Chats at the Step One Coffee House, 6719 East Second Street, Prescott Valley 86314.

Join Supervisor Smith to learn about important local issues and initiatives facing Yavapai County. These informal gatherings are held in a casual and friendly environment giving residents the opportunity to ask questions and engage in open discussions about community issues of importance such as county budget, taxes, and upcoming events.

This is an open event and all are welcome to attend.

The September Coffee Chat is scheduled for September 12 at 8:00 in the morning.

If you would like to enjoy a good cup of coffee and talk about issues, ask questions, discuss concerns, offer comments or suggestions, or just have a chance to meet Supervisor Smith, please take the time to come out to the Coffee Chats at Step One Coffee House.