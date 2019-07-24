Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Yavapai County Property Tax Levy Increase

The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Last week I sent out an email alerting you to pay attention to the tax increase that is going to be levied on any property you own in Yavapai county, Arizona. The Red Rock News digital story, and several other papers used the headline of an 18% tax increase to grab your attention. Typical. Now the Red Rock News may have gone into detail in the print version, but they sure did not in their digital presentation. So, everyone went crazy. Sensationalism at its finest. But I digress.

Please refer to the chart below, which is the revenue breakdown of your taxes that you pay to Yavapai County. The largest piece is Education at 61%; Fire Districts and the general fund tie at 17%; Flood and library 3% and, then, the two 1% pieces. Now the county also gets other revenues, like a share of state sales tax – etcetera – (and no they get nothing from our Sedona airport). But this is just the breakdown of your property tax.

The 18% is an increase on the RED pie, the general fund, NOT your entire assessed value. This equates to about $30 per $100,000 in vale. So if you have a $300,000 assessed value, then you will pay roughly $90 a year.

Why is this going up? One of the biggest reasons is a miserably managed PSPRS retirement fund, Police and Fire that is in the hole. Do NOT confuse this with the Arizona State run pension system, managed previously by Jeff DeWitt (Now NASA’s CFO) and Kimberly Yee, our current state treasurer. Arizona’s retirement fund is positive, and one of the BEST in the United States. Unlike states like CA and IL, and may others that have billions in unfunded liabilities.

When PSPRS is in the hole, guess who gets to make up the difference – the counties – and where do they get their money? The taxpayers. YOU my friends are the backstop for the incompetence of the amateurs running this program. It would be nice if Ms. Yee’s group could manage PSPRS – NOT mix with state funds, just do the job that the state has done with the state pension funds. So think about talking to your House Reps, Senator and the governor.

The other item that is driving this is the need for a new jail in Prescott. BUT, please do not think of this as a jail only. There are MANY programs to take inmates and try to help them return to be productive in our society. This is all part of the system, it is not just a holding facility.

If you remember we were asked to approve a ¼% sales tax to fund this, it was defeated. So you get to pay. If the sales tax issue comes up again, and I suspect it will, then I would support it – as it spreads the burden over many – including out of county residents.

I hope THIS explanation helps you understand the WHY of this 18% increase and how it will affect you as a property owner or renter as ultimately YOU pay the bill.

Mike Schroeder

Sedona AZ