Yavapai County Energy Saving LED Lighting Program

Sedona AZ (October 6, 2016) – At Yavapai County Government, our focus on saving taxpayer dollars through the implementation of energy efficient technologies extends to everything from energy efficient heating and cooling systems to water conservation, water harvesting, and “green” cleaning programs. One of our most successful energy saving programs has been our ongoing conversion to LED lighting in County buildings and parking lots.

The Yavapai County Facilities department started installing long life energy saving LED lights throughout the County in 2015. LED lighting is very different from other lighting sources as it requires less wattage than compact fluorescent lighting or incandescent light bulbs, which is why LED bulbs are more energy efficient and long lasting. The difference is substantial. LED lights provide an estimated energy efficiency of between 80% and 90%, meaning that 80% to 90% of the electrical energy you are paying for is converted to light, while the other 10% to 20% is converted to other forms of energy, such as heat. Traditional incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent bulbs operate at only 10% to 20% efficiency, losing the remaining 80% to 90% of energy to heat. LED lights emit very little heat.

Long life is another advantage of LED lighting as fewer replacement bulbs are needed which saves in purchasing dollars as well as maintenance labor dollars. While incandescent lights last for 800 to 1500 hours and fluorescent lights last up to 10,000 hours, LED lights can last up to 60,000 hours or more in some applications! LED lights also emit light in a specific direction, reducing the need for reflectors and diffusers. LED lamps are resistant to breakage and are free of pollutants like mercury, lead or glass found in other types of bulbs. They produce less waste and lower recycling costs. By replacing mercury containing fluorescent lamps with LED lamps, we will help the environment and eliminate disposal fees of up to .48 per fluorescent bulb.

LED lamps turn on instantly and their lifetime is not affected by frequently turning them off and on. They also operate quietly with no vibration or humming noise. LED lighting saves energy dollars and carbon emissions. New federal regulations, tax benefits, state rebate programs and utility incentives have made it inexpensive and easier for businesses and government entities to upgrade to LED technology.

Yavapai County works with APS Solutions for Business, an energy saving project that reduces kilowatt hour (KWH) costs as well as earning APS rebates of up to 75%. Upon completion of our three year LED conversion program, we estimate savings of $100,000 annually over conventional lighting costs which will pay for our total investment in less than four years, and continue to pay annual savings for years to come. Below is a summary of savings realized with the LED conversions we have completed so far:

Yavapai County LED Project Savings as of September 2016:

KWH saved to date: 376,959 Total cost: $69,200 to date APS rebates received: $5,404 APS rebates applied for (in progress): $25,541 APS rebates to be applied for: $10,098 Estimated savings so far: $41,000

For Budget Year 2016/2017, Yavapai County Facilities will be focusing on completing LED lighting conversions at several 24 hour high energy use buildings such as the Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott, the Camp Verde Jail, the Criminal Justice and Detention Building in Prescott; as well as, replacing the bulbs on 27 parking lot poles in each of the parking lots at Community Health Services in Prescott and the Verde Valley Services Building in Cottonwood. We will be replacing fluorescent and high intensity discharge (HID) lighting with LED lights as part of our ongoing goal of saving energy and giving taxpayers the best value for tax dollars.

Article submitted by Yavapai County Director of Facilities, Kenny Van Keuren.