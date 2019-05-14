Home » General » Yavapai County Adoption Day 2019

Sedona AZ – In the Yavapai Superior Court Juvenile Justice Center Division 6 courtroom on May 10, 2019, the Friday before Mother’s Day, sixteen families adopted a total of twenty one children. The atmosphere was festive with the courtroom decked out in balloons, stuffed animals, books, and best of all, handmade quilts donated by local quilters!

This Carnival themed event was filled with festivities for the children and families including two bouncy houses, hotdogs, cotton candy, games and the best entertaining balloon artist in the Southwest, Cody Williams! Joyous tears flowed for those who were being adopted into their forever homes inside a courtroom filled to the brim with people participating and witnessing this momentous occasion.

Yavapai County Judge Anna Young shared, “Judge Debra Phelan, Judge Rhonda Repp and I had a great time helping the children become a part of their forever families. And, in a personal first for me, one little girl had me sign certificates making her stuffed animals (who were listed by name) officially a part of her new family. It was a wonderful event and the families were so thrilled to be a part of it.”

CASA Manager Quinci Castleberry remarked, “I love being able to celebrate with children and families on their special day. So often a person’s interaction with the courts is negative and, on this day, it’s all positive and everyone is smiling. I also appreciate all the CASAs facilities employees, JPO staff and community partners, who help in making this event happen. It truly is a joyous day!”

Deputy Court Administrator Shelly Bacon shared, “This is one of the largest events we’ve put on to date. It seemed there wasn’t a dry eye in the house each time a family welcomed in a new member(s). The children’s faces just beamed with pride and excitement as they were officially made a part of the family that loved them for who they were. The Court doesn’t see a lot of happy times so this event is a very special one because people are excited and happy to come see us!”

A special thank you to the Mountain Top Quilters and the Thumb Butte Quilters for donating all of the beautiful quilts so that each child will have an extra special memento to mark their occasion.

The Yavapai County Court also thanks the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation for providing the funding for the bounce houses, stuffed animals, all the food, as well as Chili Bean the Clown (aka former CASA Laura Hamblin). Laura has been a part of our Adoption Day events for four years, and entertains our little ones and their families at no charge.

The Prevent Child Abuse Program generously provided a copy of “Oh the Places You’ll Go” for each child who was adopted.

The team who put this Adoption Day event together for the families expressed appreciation to all the great volunteers who spent time decorating and making sure this special day went off without a hitch. All are in agreement that Adoption Day 2019 was one of the “best on record.”