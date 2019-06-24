Home » Business » Yavapai College 4 Kids Sedona Summer Camp

Sedona AZ – Yavapai College and the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department will offer Yavapai College 4 Kids Sedona in July. Camp will be held July 8-12, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until noon. A snack is provided.

At this camp, children will learn to be better caretakers of our natural environment. This camp is field-trip based, and meets at the Posse Grounds Recreation Room, 525 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona.

Cost is $175 per child. Register by calling the Yavapai College Community education director at (928) 634-6537. For a detailed camp description and more information or to view other parks and recreation offerings, please visit www.SedonaAz.gov/Parks.

